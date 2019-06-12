Washington, DC Weather

Current Conditions

Cloudy

Washington, DC

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Hagerstown

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS
70°F MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Frederick

82°F Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Germantown

80°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Winchester

79°F Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Chantilly

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 81° 71°

Friday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 88° 73°

Saturday

75° / 66°
Rain
Rain 91% 75° 66°

Sunday

82° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 82° 65°

Monday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 72°

Tuesday

94° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 94° 76°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

