Sunshine will push us right back up into the 70’s and lower 80’s with low humidity levels still in place for a gorgeous day. Late in the afternoon clouds are set to slowly return as the next disturbance pushes toward us. We’ll stay dry until just after midnight tonight before isolated showers start popping up. The good news is that with the track of this next low staying well to our south, we should only see light, scattered showers this time around.

Saturday is a big day across the region with plenty of events happening and it appears Mother Nature is trying to catch us some breaks. Scattered showers are likely to continue, but there will be plenty of dry breaks mixed in. With a lot of clouds around it will stay a bit cooler in the 70’s as well. Mostly all the rain will end by Sunday morning, with some sunshine and warmer temperatures returning. Even though the sunshine will be returning, we’ll be getting set up underneath a massive upper-level trough that will throw multiple disturbances our way in the coming days. The first of these is set to arrive on Sunday, kicking up isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly near the PA-MD line.

This is a trend that will continue just about every day next week, with dry conditions in the morning and then afternoon showers and storm chances as warmth and humidity build. About our only chance of a completely dry day will be Monday as a weak area of high pressure settles overhead. Monday will also be the start of a stretch of warm and humid days, with highs in the upper 80’s and plenty of humidity. Spotty to isolated afternoon showers and storms will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday as several waves of energy pass by. By the end of next week, we’re likely to see a more sustained chance for rainfall as a cold front moves through next Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late. Winds: Light N, Low: 62 (59-66)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Winds: Light S, High: 75 (71-78), Low: 61 (58-64)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.