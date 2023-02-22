Today I talk about how an insect, the size of a half-dollar coin, can potentially have an inside track over some forecast models, when it comes to predicting the current temperature at certain times of the year.
- Meteorologist Scott Sumner
by: Scott Sumner
Posted:
Updated:
