Closings & Delays Updated: Sep 26, 2023 / 11:08 PM EDT Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. Trending Stories Woman found dead inside tractor-trailer, suspect … PBS boasts slate of new shows unaffected by strikes, … Teen shot, killed near DC high school Think twice before buying something from Temu What is Merkel cell carcinoma? Crews battle fire in DC apartment building Ensuring Financial Stability with Spectra Credit … Daughter hit, killed by car after stabbing father Target closing 9 stores in 4 states, citing theft Auto workers on strike across W.Va., Va., Md.