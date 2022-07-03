Cloud cover will begin the day. Skies will gradually clear later this afternoon and evening. We may see some sun before sunset. Expect more sun to shine on the Fourth, sending temperatures into the upper 80s. A few locations may hit 90 degrees.

As our next weather maker comes in, more humidity enters the picture on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a few strong to severe storms Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a slight risk Tuesday. More rough weather could continue into Wednesday.

Temperatures will trend cooler than average as we hit the late week onward. Climate models suggest this may continue into mid-July. Precipitation trends may keep us from the threat of drought despite seeing a few yards with slight heat stress from the hot days we have seen.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A few sprinkles and clouds in the morning. Clouds gradually clearing this afternoon seeing some sun before sundown. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some strong storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: More storms possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: A chance of rain with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: A chance of storms with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with possible thundershowers. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Happy Fourth!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen