Another fabulous day across the District today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Like yesterday, expect a bit of a breeze. Lows begin the morning in the 50s and 60s, with a few seeing 40s inside the metro!

Temperatures will warm back up into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday this week. We have a slight chance of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, but a better opportunity for showers and storms comes Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will cool back closer to average Thursday onwards into the weekend. A mix of clouds and an isolated hit or miss shower or storm may impact Saturday’s weather forecast. Climate models continue to trend temperatures above average to finish the month of June.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Highs in the 90s for the first day of summer. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms late. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday: A hit-or-miss chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen