Twenty degrees cooler Saturday after a record high of 99 Friday. The weather for the weekend will be sunny and dry with a bit of a breeze Saturday. Temperatures drop with a clear sky overnight—lows going into the mid to upper 50s Sunday with cool and crisp conditions.

We have two holidays this Sunday. Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrate the day together, but with Juneteenth being a national holiday, many federal government offices will likely have the day off Monday. Closings do include the Post Office. The first day of summer comes with a high temperature of 90 degrees with heat and humidity returning; we will narrowly escape a heat wave with air temperatures falling closer to average Thursday and Friday.

While Thursday and Friday temperatures will be a degree or two less, it will still be rather muggy and miserable. Our best chance of rain this week comes with a few storms Thursday. Be sure to water the garden over the weekend and continue doing so through midweek.

Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, meaning federal buildings will observe the holiday Monday. Sunday happens to be Father’s Day in addition to the national holiday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breezy with sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Highs near 90 degrees for the first day of summer; expect dry weather and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday: A hit or miss chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: A greater chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Warm and humid with a slight chance of a leftover shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen