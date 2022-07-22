MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Have you ever walked down the street and maybe realized that a few places are hotter than others? Most of the time, the answer to that question is yes.

In fact, heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the united states; The Montgomery County Department of Environmental and Protection (MCDEP) is working on a project to help save their residents from excessive heat.

It’s no secret that it has been hot the past couple of days; Cities, like Washington, Bethesda, and Silver Spring tend to be warmer than other areas. Why is that you might ask?

Urban Heat Islands, when the natural land is being replaced by cities, with pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and hold on to the heat. They can be several degrees warmer than surrounding areas.

The MCDEP teamed up with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide a heat map that will let residents know if they are living on an Urban Heat Island. Laura Sivel, the program manager says this map will help alert people to stay safe.

On the day of the event, volunteers will drive around their selected locations in Montgomery County with a sensor in the car that will monitor the temperature, humidity, and time of day to understand where the heat is.

The project is set to begin on August 7. And if you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website.