We start our Thursday off a bit soggy with some patchy fog. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible heading into our morning. We will begin to see isolated thunderstorms as we head into our afternoon. Stronger storms look to stay towards the south some could turn severe. Gusty winds will be the main hazard and we are also keeping our eye out on the potential for some localized flooding throughout our weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for most and mountain regions will be in the 70s. A front will continue to effect our area heading into our Friday. A stronger cold front will work its way into our area late Friday into Saturday. This will bring another chance for showers and rumbles of thunder both Friday and Saturday afternoon/evenings. There will also be another chance for us to see an isolated severe thunderstorms. High pressure begins to move into our area late Saturday west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the high moves in we will see drier conditions heading into our Sunday.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Early showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with on and off again rain with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s and upper 60s and upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

Enjoy your Thursday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward