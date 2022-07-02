This morning we have a mix of sun and clouds. Some are seeing more clouds than not, but we could see the slightest sun peak later this morning before the storms this afternoon. This will lead to showers and storms Saturday afternoon and early evening. Some may be intense, causing downed trees and powerlines. Most of the precipitation will move out of the area before sunset. After sunset, we may still have a few isolated thundershowers. Expect cloud cover thought overnight.

While rainfall amounts will generally bring a quarter to a half-inch, heavier showers and storms could dump an inch or two in a short amount of time. For this reason, the weather service has the DC and Baltimore metro regions under a Flood Watch from 2 until 10 p.m. Some sprinkles may linger around early Sunday morning before clearing to partly sunny skies.

Sunny for the Fourth with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While temperatures will remain close to the average, things will heat up, and we return to heat and humidity midweek with a hit-or-miss chance of a thundershower.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds before a chance of storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A leftover sprinkle in the morning, otherwise turning partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: A hit or miss chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: A few storms possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A chance of a storm with highs near 90.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen