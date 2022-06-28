Tonight, under mostly clear skies the winds will go calm and overnight temperatures will comfortably be in the 50s for most, with low 60s near the Chesapeake Bay. Wednesday our winds will become more southerly as a front approaches from the northwest. Due to the south wind, the thermometer is forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 for most, under mostly sunny skies. Forecast models are now showing showers and thunderstorms, during the afternoon, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Thursday, the front to the north moves further away from the area, so another dry day is in the works, but the thermometer will continue to climb. In turn, Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday with highs near 90 for most. No storms are expected on Thursday, as sunshine rules supreme with highs reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday is also shaping up to be another hot and dry afternoon and also the warmest day of the week, as the thermometer peaks in the mid-90s. This upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend will be typical in that daily storms are likely in the afternoon, so please stay weather alert. A cold front will slowly move across the region resulting in the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms, both Saturday, Sunday, and possibly even into the Fourth of July itself. The greatest threats with some of those storms are wind gusts along with possible flooding, as these storms could be efficient rain producers as well. The holiday forecast is still not set in stone, as multiple changes could occur between now and the weekend, so stay with the WDVM weather team for further information regarding the July 4th weekend!

Temps will be pleasant Wednesday morning, yet it will feel a little more humid each passing hour across the region.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows from 55-63.

Wednesday: Mainly dry, although some spot t-showers are possible. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and more humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Very hot and humid. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Partly sunny with t-storms. Some could be severe. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Fourth of July: Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner