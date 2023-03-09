WASHINGTON (DC Weather Now) — Severe weather season normally starts around mid-March, ramps up in April, and winds down in October. The reality, however, is that severe weather can hit anytime of year. That’s why it’s good to have a severe weather plan in place, and if you don’t have one, the time to get it together really is now.

When you do you’re planning, the key things that you want to keep in mind are where you will go if you need to take cover from severe weather and if you have enough supplies to last you (and your family) for a few days.

Here in the DMV, the main threats we tend to see during severe weather season are damaging winds, flooding, and a few tornadoes.

Some people may have a home that has a basement. If you do, that would be the best place for you to hide if a tornado or damaging winds come to your part of the DMV. If you do not have a basement, still can keep you and your family safe by putting as many walls as possible between you and the outside threat. Stay away from any windows or doors. And if you have a bathroom, you can hide in the tub or an interior closet.

As for a few supplies to add to your emergency kit, nonperishable food and water are key. If you take medication of any kind, make sure you have enough to last for a number of days. You also want to make certain that you have a way to stay up-to-date on the weather conditions as severe weather approaches and moves across the area.

For additional information on how to make an emergency plan and put together a kit, you can click here.