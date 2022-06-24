TGIF! Mostly clear skies and cooler conditions are what to expect for tonight. We will be seeing a warming trend as we head into our weekend. A ridge will begin to expand towards the northeast. We will mostly see dry conditions Saturday and Sunday with the exception of places west of I-81. A few showers and possible storms can spark up both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Both days will be hot and humid which could bring heat indices into the low 90s. Shower activity will not last long both days. Temperatures both nights will fall into the 60s to low 70s. We could also see some patchy develop both mornings. Monday is the day that we are keeping a close eye on. A strong upper-level trough will pass through the Great Lakes on Monday. The trough will begin to push a surface cold front southeast across our area and this will prompt for us to see a few showers and thunderstorms. As of now, things do not look to turn severe because of how fast this system is moving. However, if this system begins to slow down we could see a better chance for us to see strong to severe thunderstorms.

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with light SE winds. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with light S winds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of morning showers. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.

-Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward