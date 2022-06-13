Heat and humidity are expected to build to their highest point in several days, with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and humidity pushing heat index readings into the middle to upper 90’s. This combination will lead to isolated showers and storms developing, but nothing too serious just yet. All eyes are on a complex of thunderstorms that will develop near the Great Lakes and head in our direction after midnight. A lot of questions remain as to whether this complex of storms will hold its strength due to several factors fighting against it as it moves in. There is the chance it does though, which means there is the chance for severe weather, mainly damaging winds, into tomorrow morning.

The exact track of these storms will make a big difference too, not just for the severe threat overnight but for what’s to come tomorrow. Some strong to severe storms will continue to be possible tomorrow morning as what’s left of this thunderstorm complex continues south. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon, but for the most part, we should slowly quiet down toward Tuesday night. After the clouds keep us only slightly cooler on Tuesday, we’ll see plenty of heat and humidity return on Wednesday. That will be the bigger story of the day, but once again, isolated storms will fire up in the afternoon as we stay stuck in an active pattern.

Things could finally change toward the end of the week as an actual cold front is likely to cross through Thursday into Friday. The exact timing of this front is still very much in question, so be prepared for some changes in the coming days. For now, it appears Thursday will be very hot and humid again, with scattered showers and storms rolling in ahead of that cold front in the afternoon. The actual front will cross through Thursday night, with some isolated activity possible Friday. There will be a delayed response in the temperatures and humidity, so it’s still going to be soupy out there to end the week. At the very least, more comfortable and very sunny conditions are going to be locked back in for both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool and have a great start to the week!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, some storms could turn severe late with damaging winds possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 70 (67-72)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, with some stronger storms possible early on. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 86 (81-89), Low: 69 (66-72)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.