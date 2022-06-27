These showers will steadily come to an end after lunchtime today with a cold front passing by and moving east of the area today. A few lingering showers and a storm or two could pop up across southern MD into this evening, but most of us will be dry this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in check with the front moving through and a northwest wind developing, with highs only in the lower to middle 80’s. Turning slightly cooler and more comfortable tonight with a mostly clear sky, with lows in the 50’s.

It’s a bit of a rare occurrence to have a comfortable setup in late June, but that’s exactly what we’ll be getting through the first half of the week. A strong Canadian high pressure settles in on Tuesday, totally kicking out the humidity and keeping temperatures in the upper 70’s. We’ll see some sunshine, but a weak disturbance moving around this ridge will create a good deal of high cloud cover. Wednesday will feature a much clearer sky, but those thermometers will already be back on the rise as a southerly wind develops. It will still stay comfortable with humidity values remaining low, but those afternoon temperatures will make it back into the middle 80’s.

Heat and humidity will continue to spike into the first few days of July, with lower to middle 90’s possible again as we hit Friday and beyond into the holiday weekend. Dry conditions will continue to prevail until at least Saturday, which is when the next possible front arrives. Much like the one we’re seeing here today, this front looks stout for early July standards, so it’s likely to produce a good batch of scattered showers and storms, as well as a stark adjustment to our recent stifling temperatures. The exact arrival time of this front and its rainfall are still a bit in question this far out, but it does look like Saturday night into Sunday is the play right now. Expect at least some showers and storm activity both days this weekend, with clearing conditions and cooler temperatures by the 4th of July.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 57 (54-60)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 79 (75-83), Low: 59 (55-62)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.