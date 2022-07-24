MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Temperatures have soared into the 90s the past couple of days and many people hit the water parks to this brutal heat. But how are people like lifeguards staying safe during this heat?

Staying wet to escape the heat was the norm at Splash Down Water Park this weekend. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with high temperatures soaring into the triple digits in some areas. Now many people go to the water park to enjoy and play in the water but how are lifeguards like Tyler Sanitra protected from the heat?

“And they keep us cool and hydrated shade where ever there can be shade. Fans, water, Gatorade, cold towels when we need it, we can get into the water when we heading down,” said Sanita.

Sanitra also said that his managers set up a rotation for all the employees at the park. They tend to stay at one post for about ten minutes before switching to another or taking a break. So again, remember an easy way for you to cool off is just to dip your body into some water.