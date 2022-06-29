High pressure is moving offshore to the east, which means a southerly flow will kick back up and start driving temperatures back up as well. Expect highs to reach the middle to upper 80’s this afternoon under plentiful sunshine. A weak disturbance is going to be passing by to our north today as well, just clipping us this afternoon. A stray shower or storm could pop up as a result, but models have certainly backed off on this development quite a bit, which makes sense with how dry the air still is out there. Just something to watch, but either way, we’ll see mostly clear skies again tonight.

Temperatures continue to slowly climb into the 90’s tomorrow, with humidity also making a big jump upward. This will make for our most sweltering day of the week on Friday, with air temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s with dewpoints near 70 degrees. This likely won’t be enough for a Heat Advisory, but it’s still going to be very sweltering as we head into the holiday weekend. We’ll stay dry while the heat and humidity build, but confidence has increased on the arrival of a front during the day on Saturday. This will spark scattered showers and storms throughout the day, especially with it still staying hot and humid.

Confidence has also increased with respect to where the front could be by Sunday. It’s likely this boundary will stall overhead or push just south of us, which would make things a bit cooler into the second half of the holiday weekend. The only catch is that the front will still be close enough for isolated showers and storms to continue. The 4th of July has trended drier, but we still can’t rule out dodging some isolated rain and storms as we celebrate the holiday. For the most part though, we should be able to celebrate and stay dry. By next Tuesday, the stalled front will rebound north as a warm front, bringing back warmth and scattered showers and storms.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay cool!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 63 (59-66)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 90 (86-93), Low: 68 (64-71)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.