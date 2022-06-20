Those to the west will see those additional clouds a bit more, with highs today once again nearing 80 degrees with low humidity. That same disturbance will finally spark up some spotty showers and turn us mostly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning, with slightly warmer overnight temperatures near 60 degrees.

Our streak of amazing conditions comes to an end tomorrow, as a southwesterly flow develops and pushes warmth and humidity our way once again. This is all due to high pressure finally pushing off to the east and a warm front crossing through. Some spotty showers will remain possible until about midday, but then some clearing is expected as we warm up into the upper 80’s. We should just miss the 90-degree mark with the clouds early on, which will be a nice help. Wednesday will start out quiet, warm, and muggy before a cold front arrives late in the day. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop, but nothing too threatening in terms of severe weather. Atmospheric moisture will be at a peak though, as the rain continues into Wednesday night, there is a minor threat for flooding, especially if rain bands and storms set up over the same areas.

Chances for rain will continue through most of the rest of the week, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with this. From Thursday onward, a ridge will set up over the south-central Plains, while a low develops and lingers nearby off the Atlantic Coast. We’ll be on the very edge of both these features, but there are signs the low could retrograde back our way by the weekend. If this happens, clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures will be likely, but right now that’s not close to a certainty at all. Isolated showers and storms, plenty of humidity, and warm temperatures in the upper 80’s during the day and upper 60’s at night is what can be expected into the upcoming weekend.

Have a fantastic start to the week!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, mainly to the north. Winds: W 3-5 mph, Low: 61 (58-64)

1st Day of Summer: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM showers, then slowly clearing in the PM. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 88 (84-92), Low: 66 (62-69)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.