PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va (DC NEWS NOW) — All right, well, the past couple of days we’ve been in the 90s and DC News Now headed down to Splash Down Water Park in Northern Virginia to see how people are pulling themselves down.

“In water, it’s perfect, out of the water it’s hot,” Laurendiu Badeanu said.

It’s day five of temperatures in the 90s across the DMV and what better to keep cool than head to a water park. We caught up with a few people at splashdown park who said they were there when the gates opened…because they were desperate to escape the heat.

“I can stay I will stay till tomorrow. Let’s see how the heat goes on. But definitely, it will be for a couple of more hours,” Badeanu said.

Families, friends, and even campers came out to the park as a way to cool down. Jason who is the general manager of the park says hot days like this tend to be their busiest time. And with weekend temperatures predicted to sore back into the mid to upper 90s, he believes this weekend will be packed with people cooling off.

Antoine Nickens brought his family here from Baltimore. He decided to stay cool by relaxing in the shade while he waited for his family to come back. But he says as soon as they come back……

“I’m getting in the lazy river. I’m gonna watch them play, take a couple of pictures, and then I’m off on my own,” Nickens said.

So don’t forget to stay cool as we are going through these next couple of days. For more information about Splash Down Water Park, you can visit their website.