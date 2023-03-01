This winter season (2022-2023) in our area will most likely go down as one of the warmest and least snowiest in some time, and that could be said for much of the country as you see the current snow depth in the U.S. With a warmer and drier winter, it makes it much easier to travel, specifically when it comes to flying. Having said that, when and if you are planning to fly and you get caught in a snowstorm or worse, ice storm, how do the airlines protect the planes in order for the flight to reach its destination safely? Easy, it’s called de-icing and/or anti-icing. As peaceful as it may be for passengers, aircraft de-icing is serious business for the flight crew and airlines, in general, as they take every precaution to prevent bad winter weather from occurring before all departures. As the name suggests, de-icing is the first step in removing snow, slush or ice from the fuselage, wings and control surfaces. The fluid used is heated to a very hot temperature and then sprayed to blast off any ice starting to form or that has already formed on the plane, but IN particular the wings.



It’s good to last for about 20 minutes, but if there are delays in takeoff, another application might be needed. If after 20 minutes, ice and snow continue to fall at a decent rate, anti-icing application may be needed. Anti-icing fluid is different from de-icing fluid because it isn’t diluted with water and is a thicker consistency in order to stay on an airplanes wings during taxi and takeoff. The fluid can be colored either green or red and over time the color fades in order to let the pilot know its losing its effectiveness.



So how long does the process of applying any or both of the two solutions above and who makes the call for the de-icing equiptment to be used? If the the winter precipitation is fairly light, the whole process could take as little as 10 minutes, but if a heavy icing or snowfall is taking place, the process may take upwards of a half and hour

(AP Photo/Al Behrman)



Certainly pack your patience, set your expectations for a safe departure. If you are wondering, ” Why couldn’t they de-ice while I’m in the terminal, instead of when I’m on the tarmac?”, again this is due to the fact that the liquid gel only lasts about 20 minutes, so it needs to happen after passengers have boarded.



When it comes to “making the call” and why you are sitting on the ground for an extra 20 minutes, that would be the pilots decision. He or she, has the final say as to whether to depart after de-icing and/or anti-icing and will communicate directly with the ground staff and confirm what was deployed on the aircraft and what the holdover time will be. If the holdover time is exceeded and the plane has not yet departed, the captain has a choice: return for more de-icing and anti-icing, or a visual inspection of the wings. There, the first officer will leave the flight deck and walk down the cabin to the middle of the aircraft. While spending extra time, sitting on a cramped airplane, is not the most comfotrtable experience, it’s certainly essential for the safety of all aboard. Next time it happens to you, enjoy the plane wash and know that a few extra minutes on the tarmack, could be worth a lifetime.