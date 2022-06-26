Happy Sunday! We will begin seeing most of the shower activity die as we head into our evening. We are still awaiting a cold front that is off to our west. That cold front will move into our area late tonight, which could spark up another round of showers. The instability in our atmosphere has begun to drop heading into our evening, but we could still hear a rumble of thunder or two heading into our Monday morning. Tonight’s lows will dip into our 60s and low 70s. We will see soggy conditions for the start of our Monday. We begin to see our temperatures rise on Monday. Conditions Monday will start to improve from the northwest to southeast as drier, cooler air works its way into our area after the cold front. Monday night will be cooler, with lows only dipping into the 50s and low 60s. High pressure begins to take control for our Tuesday, giving us drier conditions.

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and a chance of thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 60s to 70s.

MONDAY: AM spotty showers with a chance of a thunderstorm. Starting the day off cloudy, then gradually clearing. Highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: A slight chance for scattered showers/ and possible thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Enjoy your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward