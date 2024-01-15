WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Before, during, and after storms, there’s no shortage of work for state crews to do, whether they’re in Virginia or Maryland.

What you may not know is that each state allows people to see where it has snowplows deployed as they treat and clear highways and other roads.

If you want to see a real-time map that shows where the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has its trucks at any given time and where they’re headed, you can click here. VDOT’s website says that the department activates the online neighborhood tracking map when snow reaches two inches or more. The website notes that most VDOT trucks have automatic vehicle location technology.

You’ll find the number of active plows in Maryland, as well as their location, through the map provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).