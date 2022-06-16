Staying quiet, hot, and very humid for most of the day as heat index values flirt with 100 degrees once again. A second batch of storms will roll in along a cold front very late in the day into the start of the night. This batch has a higher chance of being severe, but with the sun going down it’s likely these will weaken.

If any storms do stay severe, we’re talking about heavy rain, damaging winds, and some hail is possible. Signs are pointing toward this being less and less likely the later the storms arrive, which is a good thing for us. Almost all the storms will be gone by midnight, with drier conditions expected for Friday. It’s still going to be a hot one tomorrow, back into the 90’s, but thankfully the humidity will be a bit lower. Some big-time relief will finally arrive Friday night with a reinforcing cold front. Much cooler, a lot more comfortable, and sunny as can be for our Saturday and Sunday, nearly the perfect setup for Father’s Day weekend.

Monday will be a continuation of this cooler and more comfortable trend, but another big change is in the works. A blocking pattern will start to take shape next Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat and humidity getting funneled our way once again and this time it could be even more intense than what we saw this week. As summer officially begins, we’re looking at temperatures in the 90’s, heat index values likely in the triple digits, and isolated afternoon storm chances given all the heat and humidity.

Keep staying cool and watch for those storms today!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms before midnight. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 72 (69-75)

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and still hot with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 92 (88-95), Low: 64 (60-67)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.