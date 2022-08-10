WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island Ave. NE. It was one of many locations in the DMV that experience flooding as a result of the storm system that made its way through the area.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the water was gushing in Riverdale Park in Prince George’s County, Md. There practically was no roadway to be seen in the area of Riverdale Road and Kenilworth Avenue, where drivers found themselves running into high water, if not surrounded by it.

#HAPPENINGNOW In Riverdale, MD one car is stuck on the road, and the river is overflowing from the storm. @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/eVIYkLA32P — Ya-Marie Sesay (@YamarieOnTV) August 10, 2022

The storm system seemed to be responsible for knocking out power in a number of locations. At 6:20 p.m., nearly 13,000 customers were without electricity in Northern Virginia. Approximately 4,700 customers in Prince George’s County didn’t have power. There were an additional 1,345 in Montgomery County, Md. The outages in the District were 728.