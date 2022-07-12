WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Storms that moved across the region caused issues from Hagerstown and other parts of Maryland before the system that brought the storms made its way into Washington and Virginia.

The Hagerstown area, like others, saw large trees brought down across or in roadways.

One person tweeted that his sister had a close call with a tree when it fell.

Gaithersburg, Md. saw some flooding early in the movement of the storms.

Garage flooded in Gaithersburg during this evening’s storm @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/PO0mQBfjxo — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) July 12, 2022

In Rockville, Md. a decent amount of lightning came as rain fell:

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department tweeted that the Berwyn Heights, College Park, and Greenbelt areas were hit hard by the line of storms that passed across the region. Emergency workers had a number of reports of wires and trees down. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that it was sending its Cave-in Task Force and the Deputy Chief for Special Operations to help in Prince George’s County.

DC Fire and EMS kept busy in the District with many calls related to the storms. Those included what appeared to be a lightning strike in the 2000 block of 14th St. SE and a number of locations where trees and/or power lines were down.

According to Prince George’s County Police, there were also reports of telephone poles down.