Now, the atmosphere has been a bit spent where these storms currently are, but it’s still muggy and warm as can be over us. Storms will continue to be possible with damaging winds, flooding, and hail all threats up until mid-day. By the afternoon, any leftover activity will be to our south and things will start to quiet down.

Spotty showers linger about with warm and muggy conditions and patchy fog tonight. A massive upper-level ridge will continue to funnel in more heat and humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be flirting with the possibility of Heat Advisories during this time, but that’s not a certainty yet. Either way, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with heat index values near 100 degrees. At the same time, isolated showers and storms will fire up here and there on Wednesday. On Thursday a cold front will be arriving, producing more widespread, scattered showers and storms. Some of these have the chance to turn severe with the ingredients there, so our next day to watch for possible severe storms is Thursday.

Friday will continue to be hot and humid even after the storm activity ends because the initial cold front won’t be enough to bring in cooler air. A secondary cold front will be arriving though, so after one more day in the lower 90’s with spotty storms we will cool down and start to feel a lot more comfortable into Father’s Day weekend. Gear up for plenty of sunshine and a beautiful setup Saturday through next Monday, perfect for any activities or celebrations you have planned for dad.

Stay safe out there and have a great Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and patchy fog possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 69 (65-72)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, High: 90 (87-94), Low: 70 (67-73)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 50’s.