RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to make a
transition to a tropical storm later today. As of Tuesday morning, the storm is
located about 400 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and is
moving to the northwest at 8 mph, with sustained winds up to 45 mph.
Hurricane warnings are up for the northern Bahamas and a Tropical Storm warning
is in effect for parts of eastern Florida.
Nicole is expected to move west to west-southwest through Wednesday. On this
track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas later today,
then the east coast of Florida, potentially has a Category 1 hurricane very early
Thursday morning.
Heavy rainfall is expected over portions of Florida and the southeast by mid
to late week.
North Carolina is expected to get heavy rain Thursday night through Friday
night with 2-3 inches of rainfall expected.
Coastal areas are likely to get the worst from the storm — including up to
4 inches of rain and gusty winds.
Strong NE to E winds will combine with high astronomical tides, due to the
full moon on Tuesday, to produce possible coastal flooding along with potential
for beach erosion and high surf along the North Carolina coast according to the
National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The Wilmington National Weather Service office said that gale warnings are
in effect Tuesday into Friday night with offshore seas up to 19 feet.