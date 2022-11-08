RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to make a

transition to a tropical storm later today. As of Tuesday morning, the storm is

located about 400 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and is

moving to the northwest at 8 mph, with sustained winds up to 45 mph.

Hurricane warnings are up for the northern Bahamas and a Tropical Storm warning

is in effect for parts of eastern Florida.

Nicole is expected to move west to west-southwest through Wednesday. On this

track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas later today,

then the east coast of Florida, potentially has a Category 1 hurricane very early

Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall is expected over portions of Florida and the southeast by mid

to late week.

North Carolina is expected to get heavy rain Thursday night through Friday

night with 2-3 inches of rainfall expected.

Coastal areas are likely to get the worst from the storm — including up to

4 inches of rain and gusty winds.

Strong NE to E winds will combine with high astronomical tides, due to the

full moon on Tuesday, to produce possible coastal flooding along with potential

for beach erosion and high surf along the North Carolina coast according to the

National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Wilmington National Weather Service office said that gale warnings are

in effect Tuesday into Friday night with offshore seas up to 19 feet.