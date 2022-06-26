We will see a good bit of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will move in this afternoon and evening out ahead of a cold front that will bring us more spring-like conditions to start the workweek. With that front comes a chance of thundershowers this afternoon and evening, mainly along regions west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with a better opportunity for DC to see rain overnight into early Monday.

The region will see about a quarter of an inch of rain if any, but if you are caught in a heavier shower or storm, rainfall amounts could range from a half-inch onwards up to an inch. Sunday into Monday is pretty much the only rain chance until next Saturday.

Cool and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat returns Thursday and carries over into the weekend with another wave of dangerously hot conditions. Relief may come as soon as next Sunday, which would be encouraging news for those who endure heat stress.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of a thundershower west this afternoon. Expect a better chance of rain this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Rain to start the morning, clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Our next heatwave begins with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: A chance of thundershowers with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen