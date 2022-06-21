Spring officially ended on a gorgeous note, with one last cool, comfortable day. Summer officially started at 5:14 AM, and we’re beginning the new season with a gradual return of some warmth. Temperatures are already around 60 degrees, and we should make a run back into the middle 80’s today. One limiting factor that should keep us from getting too warm is a decent batch of clouds that is going to linger around until lunchtime as a warm front moves overhead. Once these clouds clear, we’ll warm up and bring back some humidity, but nothing overly oppressive yet. After a stretch of cooler nights, warm and muggy conditions will be back for tonight into Wednesday morning under a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow has now turned into a day to keep a close eye on things. A ridge over the center of the country will really dial up the heat and humidity, as temperatures climb back into the lower 90’s with dewpoints reaching 70 degrees. At the same time, a shortwave will be rounding this ridge right as a cold front also begins to sweep in from the northwest. These two features will spark scattered storms in the afternoon, one round firing up early and the second wave coming shortly after sunset with the cold front. Given all the heat, humidity, and overall slow pace of the storm system, severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding will be possible, especially with the first batch of storms. Given the later timing of the second batch of storms, it is likely these will weaken enough to take away the severe risk into Wednesday night.

A few showers will linger about Thursday morning, but we’ll be drying out overall behind the cold front. Temperatures will take a step back as well, more into the lower and middle 80’s. It won’t take long before another warm rebound though, as the ridge over the center of the country takes over once again Friday and Saturday. Both days will be dry with air temperatures back toward 90 degrees and humidity cranking up even more. Sunday will be the most sweltering day of the forecast as we wait for another cold front to roll in. The timing of this cold front continues to trend later with time, so while we could see a few isolated storms to wrap up the weekend, scattered storms will be more possible next Monday.

Have a great first day of summer!

7-Day Forecast:

1st Day of Summer: Clouds early with more sunshine expected late. Winds: SW 3-5 mph, High: 86 (82-89)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SW, Low: 66 (62-69)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered late PM showers and storms. Some storms could be severe with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 91 (87-94), Low: 69 (66-72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.