(DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of power customers in the DMV are still without power hours after damaging storms rolled through the region.

As of 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday night, over 11% of PEPCO customers in Prince George’s County were powerless, with Beltsville and College Park particularly hard hit.

LINK: Updated Dominion Energy Power Outage Map

LINK: Updated PEPCO Power Outage Map

Dominion Energy estimates most of the power outages in Northern Virginia will be resolved around midnight Wednesday morning.

Both power companies urge customers to report outages as they happen so they can respond with crews. To report an outage to Dominion Energy, click here. To report an outage to PEPCO, click here.