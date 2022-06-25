Rather hot this weekend, but it looks as if we will skip out on a heatwave for now, but highs over the next 6-10 days look to trend above average, meaning a heat wave is all the more possible as we head late next week into next weekend as highs rebound into the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Without any relief from showers or storms, I expect next weekend will be as hot, if not more so, than this weekend—humidity values next weekend look on the sticky side, more so than today or tomorrow. Showers and maybe a few storms roll in late Sunday into early Monday, giving us a break from the heat Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts Sunday into Monday should be around a quarter of an inch, with the heaviest downpours adding up to a half or three-quarter inches. The chance of rain after that may be a while, so be sure to water your plants well over the next 7-days.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny but hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: A chance of thundershowers in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen