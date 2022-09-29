RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police are beginning to stage Search and Recovery Team divers in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
The Hurricane is projected to cut a path across Southwest Virginia. Officials have stationed their divers in the Wytheville Filed Division for swift water rescue needs.
VSP provided the following guidance in a press release to help citizens remain safe during the severe weather conditions:
- State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.
- Slow your speed for conditions.
- Buckle up…everyone in the vehicle.
- Put the phone down and limit other distractions.
- If you encounter standing water in the road – Turn around. Don’t drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It’s not worth the risk.
- Turn to VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. Please do not call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.