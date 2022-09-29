RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police are beginning to stage Search and Recovery Team divers in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The Hurricane is projected to cut a path across Southwest Virginia. Officials have stationed their divers in the Wytheville Filed Division for swift water rescue needs.

VSP provided the following guidance in a press release to help citizens remain safe during the severe weather conditions:

