FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — The weather forecast going into Thursday was ominous with warnings of an ice storm on the way.

Frederick resident Dan Schiffman said he “got up pretty early to check on the weather and it was warm enough. It wasn’t freezing, just rain.”

But the threat of more severe weather kept the kids home from school.

“Our kids are enjoying sleeping in and skipping classes today,” said Jim Racheff of Frederick. “But it hasn’t been too slippery or snowy.”

Tom Curley is a financial planner who was up early to walk his and his neighbor’s dog. With the inclement weather, he planned to work from home today.

“I woke up and it was pouring,” Curley said. “I had to walk my dog Riley and she much prefers the snow to rain.”

The weather got to Paige Lind, a bartender at Cafe NoLo in downtown Frederick — even though she just lives across the street from work.

“I had to bring an umbrella,” she said with a laugh. “It’s pretty gross outside. But I didn’t slip on my commute so that’s pretty good. It’s just a perfect day to be indoors and let the weather take care of itself.”

Potomac Edison said more than 13,000 customers did lose power in the Maryland-West Virginia region from the storm.



