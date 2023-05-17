Most are familiar with animals having insight into weather prediction, but did you know plants can predict weather too? There are a multitude of plants that can give us a clue, whether its rain nearing or temperatures changing. When it comes to rain, an oak or maple tree can be your friend. The leaves from these trees tend to curl in high humidity, which tends to precede rain. Pine trees can also be a help, as their cones are very reliable when it comes to being precipitation prognosticators! Pinecones tend to change shape with wet or dry weather, so if the cones are stiff, dry weather is in the forecast, but if the scales are soft and a little closed , then wet weather might be in our future.

Scarlet Pimpernel Flower(Photo Credit :AP)

From trees to flowers, the scarlet pimpernel open up on sunny days, but close when rain is nearing. When it comes to changing temperatures the petals from a rhododendron are key. A rhododendrons leaves are closed tightly at 20°f or colder, between 20°f and 25°f, they would still be curled, but less so, and at temperatures above 32°f, the leaves are partly open and curled inward but when the temperature is above 60°f; however, the leaves are wide open. Tulips also have their unique way of “Forecasting”. When the temperatures drop, the underside of the flower grows faster and causes the petals to close, protecting the flower’s pollen, but with warm weather and the sun shining, both flowers’ petals are open. So, the next time you see a flower with its petals shut tight in the middle of the day, it’s a safe bet it’s cold or rain on the way.