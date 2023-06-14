Each and every day, somewhere on the globe a lightning strike occurs, but did you know there are about 8.6 million strikes of lightning every day? Most of those are seen along the equator where air masses converge, forcing clouds and thunderstorms to grow in the region. It is no wonder then, that the perfect place to see lightning strikes is around Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, near the equator, where there is a daily 80% chance of experiencing a thunderstorm.

Satellite Image of Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela ( Photo Credit: Wikipedia )

So how is lightning created? The short and simple answer is a very quick release of an electrical charge that occurs either between a cloud and the ground, between two clouds, or within a cloud. A more detailed explanation is that when the negative charges (electrons) in the bottom of the cloud are attracted to the positive charges (protons) in the ground, the fact that opposites attract brings the two opposite charges to link up. The “link up” part to a lightning bolt is called a step ladder, and the part of the lightning bolt that people see as it strikes the ground. We see it as the bright flash of a lightning bolt. Even though lightning is most known as a cloud-to-ground weather phenomenon, many have seen lightning not reach the ground. Those types of lightning are cloud-to-cloud also called intercloud lightning and when lightning stays within one cloud, that type is called intracloud lightning. How about this fun fact…thunder and lightning occur at roughly the same time, although you see the flash of lightning before you hear the thunder because light travels much faster than sound. Lastly, did you know that the air around a lightning bolt can reach upwards of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit? That is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun!!!