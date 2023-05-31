If you’re a golfer like myself, have you ever wondered why a golf ball has dimples instead of having a flat, smooth surface to it? If you have, you’re not alone. As one of many tested theories, bernouli’s principle is at work here and basically relates pressure, speed and height to a fluid. When it comes to a golf ball, the “Fluid” part is the air flow around the ball. The principle states that as the speed of airflow around the golfball increases, the pressure around the ball is decreased, giving the ball lift and a higher flight. A smooth ball would create alot more “Drag” on it, bringing about a low pressure zone, lowering the ball’s height and reducing its distance. The bottomline here is that the amount of dimples on the ball directly affect the aerodynamics of it and are very intentionally designed and placed.

Generally speaking, there are usually between 300 – 500 dimples on a golf ball, which affects the way the ball moves through the air. Having more dimples may be beneficial for amateur golfers, but players on the pga tour all use balls that have between 322 and 376 dimples as they are able to fully control the ball with that amount and no more.

In conclusion, dimples determine all of the major aerodynamic properties of a golf ball, which ultimately determines how well the ball performs during a game. Who knew that dimples on a golfball, can help showoff your dimples, when you see your game significantly improve.