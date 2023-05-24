Water…it is the essence of life, as approximately 75% of the human body is made up of water and survival without it, well it’s simply impossible. Sure, a human body can survive without food for a few days, but not without water. For societies like ours that are dependent on rainfall for agriculture, drinking water and other needs, keeping a record of it obviously helps. So, if you have ever wondered who were the first people to come up with an idea of how to record rain, you may be surprised to find out that it dates back to the days before Christ! Known as the oldest and first weather measuring device to be discovered, the earliest known rain gauges were first used around 500BC by Ancient Greeks followed a 100 years later by people in India, who used bowls to record the rainfall.

Korean King Sejong ( PHOTO CREDIT: Wikipedia)

During the second century BC and extending to second century AD, Palestine was noted for trying to measure rainfall, however; neither the state of Palestine nor did the ancient Greeks rain gauges always record rain amounts, and when they did, it was sporadic in nature. It was much, much later that China showed in a mathematical paper, the measuring of rainfall being done daily, as rain gauges were installed in Chinese provinces and district capitals. Taking it one step further, the first standardized rain gauge is credited to Korean King Sejong, in the 15th century, as Koreans used them to aid in the cultivation of rice. When comparing the rain gauge to other weather instruments and when they were first implemented, such as the thermometer(temp), barometer(air pressure), anemometer(wind speed) and hygrometer(humidity), all of these instruments came about much later in time and just before the “age of enlightenment” which took place between 1685 to 1815.