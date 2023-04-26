Waking up and starting your day with sunshine is one thing that makes my day, as I’m sure it does you, and can set you up to be in a terrific mood right out of the gate. What would you say to waking up to 167 days, or over 4,000 hours, of complete sunshine? That’s about half the year where you get up and your thoughts turn to, “Hey what can I do outside today?” Living in states along the east coast my entire life, I’ve woken up to a nice balance of sunny mornings and overcast skies, but if you happen to live in the southwest, specifically Yuma, Arizona, you very rarely see any clouds because you are living in the city that takes top spot

as “the sunniest location on earth”! Yuma receives over 4,000 hours of sunshine each year according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which has done extensive studies each year on the topic of ranking U.S. cities based on annual percentage of possible sunshine per year. So if you plan on moving in Yuma, expect temperatures to exceed 104 degrees about 100 days out of the year, with a meager yearly annual rainfall of three inches, so the bottom line… there is little to no need for a raincoat or umbrella! To put those numbers into context, I compared our region to Yuma with respect to hours of sunshine, yearly rainfall and yearly high temperatures and this is what I found.

In the District, the yearly average rainfall is 43 inches, with 68 degrees being the average high temp, along with 2,528 hours of sunshine, which equates to 105 sunny days. In Hagerstown, Maryland the average yearly high temperature is 65 degrees, with 36 inches of rain and 2,600 hours of sunshine, which equates to 108 sunny days. Lastly, Manassas, Virginia the average yearly afternoon high temperature is 66 degrees, with roughly 43 inches of rainfall per year and 2,520 hours of sunshine, which equates to 105 sunny days. To be honest, I love living here in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. We get all types of weather and the Spring and Fall months are picturesque.