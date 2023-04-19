If someone said to you, what’s the rainiest city in the U.S., what would your answer be? You might say Seattle, because on average it rains about 150 days a year, but the amount of rain isn’t much in reality. Seattle receives an estimated 37″ of rain per year and that’s not even close to the wettest U.S. city, which is Mobile, Alabama. Mobile nearly doubles Seattle’s amount, coming in with a whopping 67″, but THAT amount comes in just about two months time! (59 days per year to be more exact). Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Mobile’s winters tend to be mild and rainy, and the area is subjected to a multitude of storms during hurricane season. Those numbers are impressive, but did you know that the wettest place on earth is halfway around the world from the U.S.?

Pedestrians under umbrellas in downtown Seattle. ( Photo Credit: AP )

According to the Guinness Book of World Records Mawsynram,(MAA-SUHN-RAAM) Meghalaya,(MAY-GU-LAY-UH) India receives approximately 467″ per year which is thirteen times that of Seattle…WOW! It may not rain ALL day, but it certainly rains EVERY day! So why is Meghalaya (MAY-GU-LAY-UH) so wet? Topography is the main reason. As air currents move north, the currents gather moisture, and when the resulting clouds hit the steep topography of Meghalaya,(MAY-GU-LAY-UH) they are squeezed through the hills and can no longer hold their moisture, causing the near-constant rain. The real kicker of it all is…with all that rain the “wettest place on earth” grapples with an acute water shortage! What? How can that be? Well, the answer is in the ground, as the area’s soil doesn’t absorb water, so the few reservoirs in the area run dry at points in the year.