Predicting an earthquake is nearly impossible, despite scientists’ efforts and scientific accomplishments over time. From Greek scientist Thales, who first discovered electricity in 500 B.C., to Isaac Newton who formulated the workings of the universe, to Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin two who traveled into space and stepped on the moon, elusively trying to predict an earthquake is still an issue for scientists alike. There may be some hope; however; in getting early signals of when a quake may erupt… and it comes from a toad?

In Italy in 2009, toads under research began to leave a breeding region in the middle of the breeding season, which was completely strange. Scientists tracked them down and found that they all moved 45 miles away from a quake’s epicenter that occurred five days later! Even more incredible was the fact that the same amphibians returned to the breeding site a day after the earthquake.

June 2008, a magnitude 7.2-earthquake hit the mountains of northern Japan leaving at least nine dead with more than 200 injured. (AP Photo)

The obvious question of “How did they know?” is probably at the forefront of your mind, but in past studies, it has been found that toads ‘smell’ earthquakes before they happen. Chemical reactions that go unnoticed by humans could give animals a ‘sixth sense’ that warns them of disasters BEFORE they happen. Minute changes in chemistry happen when stresses within the rock bed of the crust or upper mantle release ions into the air and into the water. Such changes can cause alterations in the blood chemistry of creatures, and it’s these changes that provide the toads to leave and seek refuge. There is little doubt that abnormal animal behavior does occur before major earthquakes, but how this information may be used for forecasting earthquakes is still a topic of future study.