Many of us know what a blizzard is…for kids, it’s time off from school, for parents, it a time to work from home. Blizzards also happen to contain severe enough weather conditions, that they are otherwise referred to as “Whiteouts”, as drifting snow begins to pile up in places. During the 1930’s; however, another type of blizzard formed, called a “Black Blizzard”, and it wasn’t so aesthetically beautiful. During the Dust Bowl Era, due to a multitude of factors such as over farming, which brought about a loss of the topmost layer of soil from over usage and erosion, along with lack of rainfall, and excessive livestock grazing, these factors led to a dangerous situation. The soil eventually became this fine powdery dust which the wind help move across the Plains States, on and off throughout a complete decade!

Photo Credit: AP

These massive dust storms, labeled “Black Blizzards”, at times reached a height 10x that of the Washington Monument, and were blown around by winds that peaked at hurricane force! With each passing year, these storms became more frequent and it reached a point where some folks just decided to pack up, leave and never come back. Most of those people headed west to California because even places east of the plains states and as far away as Boston Massachusetts, received a taste of the dirty dust. It was also reported that snow in Boston was colored red due to the dust and that street lights were on during the day in cities like Chicago and D.C. because the sky was so dark. The worst of these dust storms; occurred in April 1935 when the sky became so filled with dirt that the sun was not even seen! This storm became known as “Black Sunday”.