For optimum grape growth, the thermometer should range from 68 to 77 degrees but exceed 95 degrees for a while, and grape growth goes sour. Hot weather, sunlight, and low humidity are a recipe for sunburn, which can happen during any stage of a fruit’s development if the conditions are right. So, while the sun is needed to ripen the fruit, too much direct sunlight beaming down on the fruit during low humidity can cause the fruit to burn.

The setting sun in Northern California wine country. (AP Photo)