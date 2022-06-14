Good Monday! Now that the storms and showers of earlier have moved south of the area, this evening is expected to be dry, but humid, with some locally dense fog. Forecasted Lows will be in the 60s for most areas. With a heat ridge sitting off to our south and west over the Tennessee Valley, each day this week, we should see different disturbances rotating around the periphery of the ridge, bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be near and west of Interstate 81, Wednesday afternoon, but a potent disturbance in the Great Lakes is forecast to drop in overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may become severe as well, with the biggest threats being wind damage and flash flooding. Thursday into Friday, more showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front, and some may be strong to severe. Before the end of the week, the front arrives; however; we should see a continuation of very humid and hot temperatures. The good news out of all this is that after Friday’s front clears our coast, we are looking to have a wonderful weekend of weather. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures are all to be expected.

Wednesday will once again be warm and humid, but much of the day will be dry. A few t-storms are possible late afternoon/early evening along the I-81 corridor.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid along with the patchy fog. Lows range from 63-70 degrees.

Wednesday-Friday: Scattered t-storms. Hot and humid, as a cold front approaches. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-82 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Scott Sumner