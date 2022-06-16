A strong cold front moves closer to the area overnight and a few isolated storms looks to arrive after sunset (after 9pm) and once again could pose similar threats to the area. Friday, a cold front will move across the region, but before it does, very hot temperatures will once again be felt if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Along with the heat, it is forecast to be breezy as some thunderstorms may develop ahead of the cold front in the afternoon and evening, and those may be severe too. Noticeably cooler and drier air will move in overnight Friday night, behind the cold front, and the refreshing airmass will stay with us all weekend and into the start of a new work week! Daily afternoon highs are forecast to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s accompanied by plenty of sunshine with lows mainly in the 50s to low 60s. A return to more summer-like weather is expected by Tuesday and into the rest of the week. The heat and humid shift back into the region with low to middle 90s common, along with increasing humidity levels. This in turn will bring back the potential for triple-digit heat and the return of heat and humidity will also bring afternoon thunderstorms as well.

Looking ahead to Friday…It is looking to be mainly dry; however, with the passage of a cold front, it is still possible that an isolated thundershower may form. It is also going to be the hottest day this week. Stay cool and hydrated.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. Lows range from 68-72 degrees.

Friday: Isolated t-storms. Some severe storms are possible. Hot and humid, as a cold front approaches. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-80 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated t-storm. Getting hotter. Highs aroiund 90 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Scattered storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner