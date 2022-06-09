It will be a sunny start to your Friday, but clouds and rain showers will arrive after dark. Will the showers continue into the weekend?

Tonight, high pressure will build overhead heading into Friday bringing dry and seasonable conditions and then we wait until overnight Friday into Saturday, for our next rain maker. Light rain is expected to overspread the area late Friday night into the area and through much of the day Saturday. This is looking to be a stable weather scenario, as any severe weather will stay well south of the region. A few t-storms can’t be completely ruled out, but if they were to occur, the would happen across the southern half of St. Mary’s County and the southernmost waters, for the most part, as the thunder threat looks very minimal. Things begin to dry out Saturday evening as the southern storm exits the area. Sunday a weak frontal system is forecast to pass close by bringing some light showers to the region, especially along the Maryland and Pennsylvania border. Behind that weak frontal passage, high pressure is forecast to build over the region once again. Monday is looking to be dry, but that is the only day that appears to be that way. The rest of the week looks to be unsettled at this point. Typical summertime weather looks to make a return Tuesday and through the rest of the week, with scattered showers and storms. So in general, the main story for the middle and later parts of next week will be unsettled, with a general warming trend with temperatures potentially reaching up into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Comfortable. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Early rain showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs approaching 90 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner