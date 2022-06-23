Tonight, as a front continues to move offshore this evening, but without much wind or dry air building in behind it, low clouds, drizzle, and fog will likely develop throughout part of the night, with some of the fog being locally dense. We end the work week on a dry note and variably cloudy sky, as seasonable temperatures are expected with highs in the 80s. Saturday will be slightly warmer, but it will also be a dry day under partly cloudy skies to start the weekend, but the heat and humidity make a return Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. There could be some showers and thunderstorms in the Potomac Highlands and parts of the Shenandoah Valley Sunday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will be dry. As we start a new work week, there is a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, as the cold front actually passes through the region. It is a little too early to tell the severity of thunderstorms, but know that as our temperatures reach the 90-degree mark or lower 90s on Sunday, it improves our chances because of the instability. Behind Monday’s cold front, delightful weather will be seen and felt across the area for the end of June. Lower humidity on Tuesday and into Wednesday will make for a very pleasant mid-week period, all before the typical summertime weather makes a return, late next week.

Tonight: Drizzle and patchy fog with gradual clearing overnight. Lows from 55-65.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Isolated PM mountain storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. The heat index is around 100 degrees.

Monday: Showers and some storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner