Expect a bit more humidity as we go into next week. While excess moisture will keep temperatures from soaring into the 90s, triggering a heat wave, humid days, and warm nights could give way to a daily opportunity for hit-or-miss showers.

This coming week is not a washout, but if you are in a heavy shower or storm, expect a good dose of rain. Light showers on and off through the week may allow us to skip out on watering the garden but may also give us good enough time to tend to other chores that need to be done.

Just be sure to take plenty of breaks and drink enough water; the air may feel relatively thick this week, with heat index values rising into the 90s for a few days. Monday looks to be the warmest day this week, with a high of 90 with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Rain early, then mostly cloudy. A sprinkle of rain is possible this evening too. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday: A sprinkle early before clearing to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A mix of clouds and a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen