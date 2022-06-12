Happy Sunday! A weak cold front will continue to slide north the region and the possibility of thunderstorms and showers are still on the table. We will begin to see the thunderstorms chances die down as we head into our evening. Showers are still possible for the second half of our overnight into early morning. Lows will dip into the 60s. We start our Monday off pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A weak high pressure will bring a quick break in shower activities in the morning and afternoon. However, we do have some mid level energy moving across the southern zones which could spark up a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. High temperatures for Monday will reach into the 90s. The big weather story for this week will be the potential for thunderstorms for Tuesday. Models are showing thunderstorms east of the Allegheny Mountains. Damaging winds, and localize flooding are the main threats of this system. Models suggest that we could receive about 2″ of rain. Timing is also key. It looks like this storm will begin to move in early Tuesday morning when most of us are heading into work.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of overnight showers. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: AM showers and possible thunderstorms with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward