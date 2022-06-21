Tonight, dry weather will be with us, but warmer temperatures are expected as lows only dip into the mid-60s for most areas, with some 70s around the Beltway. Wednesday, we could potentially see a couple of rounds of thunderstorms as a front approaches from the west. Any storms Wednesday afternoon could contain some gusty winds, and large hail, along with a flooding potential, as the storms are forecasted to be slow-moving. Currently, the entire area is under a slight risk of severe storms, with the timing of those storms between 1 pm and 9 pm. All storms will move out of the area by midnight and heading into Thursday, the forecast is not looking so volatile. There could be some lingering thundershowers in the wake of the frontal passage during the first half of the day, otherwise drier weather is expected late day and night. Nice summer-like weather, without the storms, will make a return on Friday into Saturday, keeping generally fair weather throughout the region. Sunday will see another front moving in from the west, but it looks to be moving very slowly, so any and all storms are back in the forecast to start a new work week. Once again the risk of some severe is possible considering the setup that long-range forecast models are showing. Next Tuesday, much nicer weather will be seen with high pressure bringing us plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and normal temperatures.

Here is a look at the greatest storm impacts with Wednesday’s front. Stay safe and weather alert!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered storms; some severe; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated t-showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Isolated PM mountain storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Monday: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the 80s.

