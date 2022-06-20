Here is a look ahead to Tuesday’s hour-by-hour forecast. After a few passing showers in the morning, partly cloudy skies will be seen during the rest of the day.

Tonight, The forecast remains dry for much of the region, although a few spot showers are possible, especially around the I-95 corridor. In most other cities and towns; however, folks will just see an increase in clouds and a much milder night with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s which is near normal for late June. Tuesday, the passage of the warm front for some, will shift the winds out of the south for some neighborhoods, which brings back increasing heat and humidity to the area. Having said that though, it isn’t a cut and dry forecast, instead just the opposite as the warm front isn’t looking to impact all regions from the mountains to the beaches. The thinking at the moment is that folks in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Garrett and Allegany counties in Western Maryland, and those along the I-81 corridor in Virginia have the best chance for 90-degree heat, while others stay in the low/mid-80s. Wednesday’s forecast is just as difficult to predict as the previous day`s warm front looks to remain stalled in the vicinity of the region. Consequently, forecast highs have been lowered over the past day with mainly 80s, and spotty low 90s across central Virginia and west of the Blue Ridge. There is also a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front nears the Appalachians late Wednesday. Summertime thunderstorms look to make an arrival on “hump-day” with flooding being the greatest concern, based on winds not being that strong. As such, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) paints the area as a Marginal risk for flash flooding on Wednesday (see below graphic), with showers and thunderstorms lingering into the night. Looking beyond Wednesday, expect the weather to stay a bit unsettled due to disturbances moving through the area and a “cut-off” Low in the neighborhood. The thermometer will generally be near normal, but when/if the “cutoff” low moves more towards the area, our temperatures could be much cooler. Some long-range models are hinting at this towards the weekend, but again, uncertainty is high.

Storms on Wednesday could pose a marginal risk regarding flooding, so please be weather alert that day,

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Spot showers overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Isolated morning shower, then partly cloudy and getting hotter and more humid. Highs in the 80s/90s.

Wednesday: Scattered storms; otherwise partly cloudy, and humid. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Isolated PM storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.